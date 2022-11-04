6-member gang of criminals held in Kohat

KOHAT: The police arrested six members of an inter-district gang involved in heinous crimes, including kidnapping for ransom, murder, attempted murder and robberies during a raid on their hideout in Shaweki Sharif and subsequent encounter on Thursday.

District Police Officer Shafiullah Khan Gandapur said that the police tipped off about the presence of most wanted criminals involved in kidnapping for ransom, murder, attempted murder and robberies in Shaweki Sharif.

He said that they constituted a raiding party of police and Elite Force headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Lachi Circle, Yousaf Khan and Lachi Police Station House Officer Qabil Khan, which raided the hideout of most wanted proclaimed offenders and criminals of a racket in Shaweki Sharif.

He said upon seeing the police party, the criminals opened indiscriminate fire on the personnel, which was returned and an exchange of fire took place.

However, the police succeeded to arrest the six accused and recovered weapons, including hand-grenades, two Kalashnikovs, two repeaters, three pistols and hundreds of cartridges from their possession.

The accused were identified as Yasir, Zakirullah, Tehseen, Abidur Rahman, Danish and Jawad.

The DPO said that the arrested POs and criminals belonged to Kohat and Karak districts and were wanted to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police in a number of crimes of heinous nature.

The police have registered another case against the accused and started investigation.

Meanwhile, the DPO has also announced prizes and commendation certificates for the personnel, who had taken part in the raid and subsequent encounter.