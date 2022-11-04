NCHR seeks report on govt steps taken to control air pollution

LAHORE:Member Punjab National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) Nadeem Ashraf, taking suo motu action against the hazardous air pollution in provincial capital has written to the Chief Secretary Punjab, Secretary Ministry of Industries and Production, Secretary Environment Protection Department and Commissioner Lahore to give a detailed report by Nov 15, 2022 on the steps taken by the government to tackle air pollution.

Lahore has been consistently ranked as one of the most polluted cities globally, severely affecting the quality of life and health of over 12 million citizens and reducing their life expectancy by approximately 2.7 years. Lahore’s daily average Air Quality Index significantly exceeded the World Health Organisation (WHO) standard and in winter months the average concentration was far higher than the WHO’s standard. This level of air pollution, besides reducing life expectancy also poses serious health hazards to the citizens.

Approximately, 128,000 Pakistanis die annually due to air pollution related illnesses. If concentration level remains unchecked, it could reduce life expectancy by 5.3 years in provincial capital. The NCHR expressed its concerns on the grave situation, which reflects ineffective measures on the part of authorities concerned.