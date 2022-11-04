Descent into chaos

A country that has buried assassinated political leaders far too often once again saw politics descend into violence and chaos as PTI Chairman Imran Khan survived a targeted attack on Thursday during his march towards Islamabad. Imran and other PTI leaders who were on top of the container sustained injuries when gunshots were fired at them in Wazirabad, Punjab. Imran sustained injuries in a leg and was immediately rushed to Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore where he was said to be in a stable condition while several PTI leaders including Ahmad Chattha and Faisal Javed were also injured. One PTI supporter lost his life in the attack. A gunman was nabbed immediately from the crime scene; the man then went on to issue a confessional statement to the police – saying he wanted to kill Imran Khan.

Reaction has been quick, both regarding the attack and the subsequent confession. People have pointed to loopholes in the confession while also questioning whether only a 9mm weapon was used or if another weapon was also used by another attacker. Needless to say, it is important that a high-level investigation take place. A former prime minister being attacked this way is not a small matter and cannot possibly be brushed aside. Which is why it is encouraging that the federal government has written to the Punjab government to form a JIT for a thorough investigation. It is largely unlikely that the PTI will agree to any investigation announced by the federal government in any case; the PTI has said it has decided to name the prime minister, the interior minister and a military official in an FIR regarding the attack. It is understandable that tempers are running high, and there can be no ifs and buts about a clear, open, transparent investigation into this matter but it is also important that everyone takes a step back and waits for more details to emerge. That in no way means taking any official version without question. In this, the Punjab Police has to also answer questions since it was responsible for the security during the march. If there were security lapses, those need to be investigated. If the victim has said he blames certain individuals for the attack, let an investigation look into all allegations.

The attack has been condemned across the political spectrum, as it should have been. At times like these, this is an important message given by all political stakeholders – that despite political differences, violence against any opponent is not to be supported. Over the past few years in particular, we have been seeing Pakistan spiral into a chaos that has reached every part of society, a chaos that has violence at its heart. If the apprehended man’s confession is to be taken at face value, he has cited religious reasons for attacking Imran Khan, pointing to a growing concern over radicalization of our society. What Pakistan needs right now is healing. The country has already suffered enough and cannot afford any more bloodshed. Imran Khan is a very popular leader of a very popular political party. It is disturbing to think just how close this incident came to something utterly tragic.

The questions that have been raised need to be answered: should the Punjab government have provided more security to Imran Khan’s long march? Why was the crime scene not cordoned off for forensics? Imran had been talking about threats to his life. Why have those threats not been taken more seriously? While it is true that such public rallies develop a life of their own and it is virtually impossible to provide foolproof security, it is important that precautions are taken – especially when the PTI itself is in power in the province. And, most importantly, will the Punjab Police be registering the FIR the PTI leaders are insisting on? The JIT instituted by the Punjab government must be able to work without pressure so this attack does not go the way of countless attacks before. All political stakeholders, including the PTI, also need to work towards ensuring that public sentiment is not riled into violence. All parties must understand that playing politics at this time will only increase the extreme political polarization in the country. Let better sense prevail on all sides.