LAHORE: Pakistan will take on Nepal in a friendly football game on November 16 at Kathmandu’s Dasharath Stadium.

The All Nepal Football Association finalised the schedule on Tuesday. For the first time in more than three years, the men’s national team of Pakistan will play an international match.

The team last competed on the international stage on June 11, 2019, when they lost to Cambodia in the opening round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers by 2-1.