JUIS asks politicians to resolve people’s problems

NOWSHERA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami chief Maulana Hamidul Haq said on Wednesday that political parties were busy in a tug-of-war to reach power corridors by hook or by crook.

“The leaders of all the political parties and head of institutions should sit on a table to find out solution to problems being faced by the people and take a line of action for the integrity and defence of Pakistan,” Maulana Hamidul Haq said while function held in memory Maulana Samiul Haq Shaheed at Darul Uloom-e-Haqqania in Akora Khattak.

Maulana Anwarul Haq Haqqani, Maulana Yousaf Shah, Maulana Abdul Wahid, Maulana Ayub Khan Saqinb and others also addressed on the occasion.

Maulana Hamidul Haq said that Pakistan was faced with a host of challenges and the government and opposition parties should sit together to overcome them.

Eulogizing the services of Maulana Sami-ul-Haq, he said that the late Maulana had succeeded in bringing all the religious parties under a single banner Defa-e-Pakistan Council.