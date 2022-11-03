HBL hosts RDA event in London

LONDON: Habib Bank Limited (HBL) in collaboration with Pakistan High Commission London hosted a Roshan Digital Account (RDA) event on Wednesday to create awareness about RDA among Pakistani community in the United Kingdom (UK), a statement said.

It was the second awareness event by HBL as earlier this year, similar sessions were also held in Riyadh and Jeddah, KSA, the bank said.

H.E. Moazzam Ahmad Khan, High Commissioner of Pakistan to the UK and Northern Ireland, Pakistani professional communities, Pakistan High Commission London, and HBL UK staff attended the event.

The event was an effort to create further awareness of the State Bank of Pakistan’s Roshan Digital Initiative, the bank statement said, adding that the initiative allowed non-resident Pakistanis to open bank accounts digitally from abroad for investment in Pakistan and take advantage of the saving schemes and investment opportunities in the country.