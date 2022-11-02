China, Vietnam pledge to ‘manage’ S China Sea dispute

BEIJING: China and Vietnam agreed on Tuesday to “properly manage” territorial disputes in the South China Sea, rounding off a leaders´ meeting in Beijing as part of a diplomatic blitz by Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The socialist neighbours both maintain sweeping claims to sovereignty in much of the contested waterway, parts of which are also claimed by Taiwan, the Philippines, Malaysia and Brunei. Trillions of dollars in ship-borne trade passes through the South China Sea each year, and naval vessels from the US and other Western nations regularly sail through it, though Beijing has ignored an international court ruling that its claims have no legal basis.
Xi and other Chinese leaders met with Vietnam´s Communist Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in Beijing, holding “an in-depth and candid exchange of views on maritime issues”, according to a readout on Tuesday.
