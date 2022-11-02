SC moved to protect public property, rights amid PTI’s long march

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl filed a petition in the Supreme Court on Tuesday requesting the court to direct the federation and all the provincial chief secretaries to regulate the public gathering and rallies to protect the fundamental rights of the people.

The petition filed by Advocate Kamran Murtaza under Article 184(3) of the Constitution made the Federation of Pakistan, provincial chief secretaries, PTI Chairman Imran Khan and secretary general Asad Umer as respondents.

The petitioner prayed the apex court that the federal and provincial governments be directed to devise comprehensive guidelines for holding of public rallies and sit-ins. Besides, such gatherings should be prohibited within the populated areas of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and if they are exceeding a certain number, they should not be held for an indefinite period, the petitioner pleaded.

He further prayed that PTI general secretary Asad Umer be directed to conduct the on-going march in an orderly manner and abide by the law as well as the directions issued by the court from time to time and guidelines issued by the government.

He submitted that the PTI had violated the assurance it gave to the apex court on May 25, 2022. In addition, the party in 2014 sit-in had illegally occupied the D-Chowk and remained there for almost five months. The red zone remained under siege of PTI during which they violated the dignity of the Supreme Court by hanging dirty laundry on its fences, stormed the PTV building and destroyed the public property.

“Now again, the PTI is in the process of taking its long march towards Islamabad,” submitted Kamran Murtaza, adding the sole purpose of such long march is nothing but to create a situation of chaos and panic in the country by use of force and illegal arms.

The petitioner added Imran Khan is preparing his party workers for waging a so-called jihad against the state and in this regard the PTI is administering oath to students, youth and party workers.