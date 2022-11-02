 
close
Wednesday November 02, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Top Story

Qureshi injured

By News Desk
November 02, 2022

GUJRANWALA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi was injured during the party’s long march on Tuesday. According to media reports, the PTI leader received a minor head injury after he was hit by an overhead bridge while standing on the container of Imran Khan. The reports quoted rescue officials as saying that they had immediately provided first aid to Qureshi.

Comments