JCP names Justice Aamir new IHC CJ

Justice Aamir Farooq. Twitter

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) recommended on Tuesday Justice Aamir Farooq as the Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan was held here in the Supreme Court, presided over by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umer Ata Bandial, who is the chairman of the commission.

It was learnt that the JCP deliberated upon the recommendation of Justice Aamir Farooq for his appointment as chief justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC). After thorough deliberations, the commission unanimously approved the recommendation of Justice Aamir Farooq as Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court.

The Pakistan Judicial Commission recently recommended that Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minallah be elevated to the Supreme Court as a judge. After the recommendation of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan, the matter will now be sent to the Parliamentary Committee on the Appointment of Judges in the Superior Judiciary for final approval.