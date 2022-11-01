 
November 01, 2022
Cabinet okays Pak-China security agreement

By News Desk
November 01, 2022

KARACHI: The federal cabinet on Monday gave approval for holding security agreement between Pakistan and China for the safety of Chinese nationals, Geo News reported.

According to the sources, for the safety and security of Chinese nationals, both sides would sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU). Pakistan has conveyed to the Chinese authorities about forming a special force for the safety of Chinese nationals, the sources said, adding that currently, in the special security division, 28,000 security personnel are performing their duties.

