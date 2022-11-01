Taimur Hassan to continue as APGC Chairman

KARACHI: Pakistan golf legend Taimur Hassan Amin has vowed to continue his efforts to boost the region's golfing fortunes.

In an interview with 'The News' after getting re-elected as Chairman of the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) for a another two years, Taimur said that he would try his best to help groom golfing talent from counties like his homeland, Pakistan.

“It is a great honour to continue in the role of Chairman APGC,” said Taimur, who is Pakistan's most celebrated amateur golfer of all time. “I hope that my presence (in APGC) will help young golfers from the region including Pakistan,” he added.

Taimur's appointment to serve a second term in office was confirmed during the annual general meeting of the region’s ruling golfing body. “I’m very thankful to all our member countries for their support as we strive to grow and develop golf around the Asia-Pacific, at both grass-roots and elite level,” he said.

New Zealand’s Philip Hassall will remain Vice Chairman and Treasurer, while Australian John Hopkins is staying on as Chairman of the APGC’s Championship Committee. At the annual meeting, Brunei Darussalam Golf Association was ratified as the 47th representative body to join the APGC.

“We’re pleased to welcome our friends from Brunei to the APGC and look forward to seeing the game grow there,” said Taimur, speaking ahead of the showpiece tournaments on the Confederation’s calendar of events – the 13th Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC) at Amata Spring Country Club and this week’s fourth Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific (WAAP) at Siam Country Club.

“We’re especially grateful to The R&A and the Masters Tournament for their support and encouragement, not just with the AAC and the WAAP, but with everything we are doing,” he added.

As well as acting as the hosting partner for major amateur events in the region, the APGC supports member organisations in the development of golf in their respective countries. The APGC also works to ensure adherence to the Rules of Golf as approved by The R&A, and partners with The Masters Tournament and the International Golf Federation in the promotion of golf.

Meanwhile, Australia’s Harrison Crowe booked himself a place at next year’s US Masters and British Open when he sank a knee-knocking final four-foot putt Sunday to win golf’s Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship.

The 21-year-old’s last-round 72 at Amata Spring Country Club near Bangkok proved enough to win by one stroke from China’s Bo Jin, Crowe having led the field by two overnight. The Australian said he had considered turning professional straight away if he had not won the tournament, but that was on hold now after he secured a place in two of next year’s majors as an amateur.

“It means so much,” said Crowe. “I came out here this week with something to prove and proud of the way I handled myself. “I didn’t really have too many expectations. I wanted a solid week and then on to the next chapter.” Now Crowe will play at Augusta in April, following in the footsteps of former Asian amateur champion Hideki Matsuyama, who went on as a professional to win the US Masters Green Jacket a decade later in 2021. “This is how I wanted to delay things, for sure,” Crowe said. He will also tee up at the British Open at Royal Liverpool next July. — with inputs from agencies