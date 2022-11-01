Pak-Bangladesh trade discussed

KARACHI: Bangladesh considers Pakistan an important country in terms of exporters and business communities in both the countries can promote bilateral trade through mutual contacts, Mahbubul Alam, Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh, said on Monday.

In a meeting with members of executive committee of Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association (PYMA), the commissioner said around 500 spinning units were working in Bangladesh and the country imported 100,000 tonnes of polyester fiber in 2021, according to a statement from PYMA. “Bangladesh highly encourages foreign investments, and readymade garments is a major item of export.”

The envoy informed that an international trade fair would be organised in January 2023 at Dhaka. He invited the members of PYMA to participate in the fair.