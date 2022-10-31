Paris museum

Paris: A young woman tried to throw soup at a painting at the world-famous Musee d´Orsay in Paris this week, the museum confirmed Sunday, in a similar attack to others by climate activists in Europe.

The museum refused to say which painting was targeted but it is home to artwork by some of the most famous European artists including Paul Cezanne, Paul Gaugin, Vincent van Gogh, Edouard Manet and Claude Monet.