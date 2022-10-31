Mubah All Pakistan Squash from Nov 4

KARACHI: Mubah All Pakistan Junior Squash Tournament is to be held at Punjab Squash Complex in Lahore from November 4-6.
The competition age categories are under-15 and under-17 with prize money of Rs100,000 for each category.
“The draw is of 32 places for each category as only main rounds will be played,” said M Mansoor, Vice President of Punjab Squash Association, while talking to ‘The News’. He added that Ayan Mansoor from Punjab got wildcard in the under-15 category.
