Soaring inflation

It is quite strange that the Karachi commissioner does not pay attention to the issue of inflated prices. In Soldier Bazaar, prices of vegetables and fruit have touched the sky. Tomatoes are being sold for Rs200 per kg. Their price should be below Rs120 per kg. Carrots are being sold at Rs160 per kg. Their prices should be below Rs100 per kg. A single bunch of coriander leaves is now being sold at Rs20. Onions are being sold at Rs120 per kg. They should not be a rupee above Rs80.

The officials concerned must take notice of these high prices. There should be a rate list, and all vendors should strictly follow that price list. Profiteers have inflated the prices of vegetables, and middle- and lower-class households are being forced to buy these items at expensive rates.

Ashfaq Sharif

Karachi