TV anchor granted bail in bank fraud case

LAHORE: District and Sessions Judge Tanveer Akhtar on Saturday granted bail to TV anchor in a case of alleged bank fraud.

The court has granted bail to the accused anchor on submission of surety bonds of Rs200000.

Advocate Azhar Siddique counsel of TV anchor argued before the court that the case against his client was more than a decade old. He said that FIA is not a loan recovery agency. He argued that his client has never been accused of using fake documents.

He said that all other nominated accused in the case have been released. He implored the court to grant the bail to TV anchor which was granted by the court.

According the FIA, TV anchor took Rs57 million loan from a bank in 2003 by submitting fake documents. The anchor’s two sons were also named in the case.