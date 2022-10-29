SCBA election: PTI-backed Hamid Khan group emerges victorious

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed Hamid Khan group’s Abid Zuberi won the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) elections by beating the Asma Jahangir group after four years.

The annual SCBA elections were held on Friday. Abid Zuberi secured 1,347 votes against Asma Jahangir group’s Advocate Khalid Javed, who could get 1,148 votes. Both candidates belong to Sindh.

The election results are important for all major political parties, especially the PTI. Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PMLQ) lawyer group was also backing Advocate Zuberi. PTI Senator Ali Zafar, who is associated with the Asma Group, also supported Advocate Zuberi.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) lawyers backed the Asma Group. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was divided as Sardar Latif Khosa backed Advocate Zuberi and others supported Advocate Khalid Javed. However, Awami National Party (ANP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUIF) supported the Independent Group’s candidate.

However, Hamid Khan group and Asma Jahangir group both have almost similar views on the elevation of high court judges to the SC on the basis of seniority principle as Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar backed the elevation of three judges to the SC just two days back.