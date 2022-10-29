PCB shifts Pak-BD U19 series to Multan

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced change in the venues of the Pakistan-Bangladesh Under-19 series.

The series, which was originally scheduled at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad, has been now shifted to Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. The games will take place on the dates announced earlier i.e. four-day match from 4 to 7 November, three one-dayers on 10, 12 and 14 November, and two T20s on 16 and 18 November.