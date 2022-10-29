PCB shifts Pak-BD U19 series to Multan

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced change in the venues of the Pakistan-Bangladesh Under-19 series.
The series, which was originally scheduled at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad, has been now shifted to Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. The games will take place on the dates announced earlier i.e. four-day match from 4 to 7 November, three one-dayers on 10, 12 and 14 November, and two T20s on 16 and 18 November.
CHONBURI, Thailand: Yashal Shah kept Pakistan alive in the 13th Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship at the Amata Spring...
PARIS: Cristiano Ronaldo scored on his first Manchester United appearance since his refusal to come on as a substitute...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Ghulam Mustafa Bashir is all set to qualify for the prestigious ISSF President’s Cup that is...
London: There are no plans for Prince William to go to Qatar to watch the World Cup next month, a source said Friday,...
PERTH: Pakistan batsman Shan Masood warned that his "demoralised" side must pick themselves up quickly and keep...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Sports Board has asked the Pakistan Tennis Federation to defer the November’s election, meant...
Comments