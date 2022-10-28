Imran heckled in Lahore

LAHORE: PTI chief and former prime minister Imran Khan was Thursday booed with chants of ‘ghari chor (watch stealer)’ on the premises of Civil Courts here.
In a video circulating on the social media, the former prime minister could be seen emerging from a gate at the Aiwan-e-Adal (Civil Courts) surrounded by his party workers and security personnel when people standing there started chanting the slogan of Ghari Chor with reference to the Toshakhana controversy, reports Geo News. A PTI supporter accompanying Imran could be seen shoving a man for chanting slogans.
