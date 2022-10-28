Cop injured in Kohat hand-grenade attack

KOHAT: A cop sustained injuries when unknown miscreants hurled a hand-grenade at the police post in Mills Area in Kohat district on Thursday.

The police said that unidentified saboteurs threw a hand-grenade on the Police Post in Mills Area, which exploded and caused minor injuries to a cop named Abdul Haq.

The injured was shifted to the hospital in Kohat.

Soon after the incident, District Police Officer Shafiullah Khan Gandapur along with a heavy contingent of police and personnel of Bomb Disposal Unit rushed to the spot and collected evidence from the crime scene.

Security was also put on high alert and the police barricaded roads at various points to apprehend the perpetrators.