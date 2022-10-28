World championship bound cueists meet Valika

KARACHI: The IBSF World Snooker Championship 2022-bound Pakistan quartet of Muhammad Sajjad, Ahsan Ramzan, Babar Masih and Haris Tahir called on Ali Asghar Valika, Patron and former President of the Pakistan Billiards & Snooker Association (PBSA), here at the Karachi Club Annexe on Thursday.

“It was more of a pep talk with the premier Pakistani cueists whom I encouraged to try their best to bring the world snooker crown to our beloved homeland. They came over to seek my blessings ahead of their departure to Turkey next week,” Asghar Valika revealed in a brief chat with ‘The News’ later in the evening.

“All these guys appeared very enthusiastic and motivated. They looked in positive frame of mind and it will come as no surprise if one of them brings home the trophy again,” he observed.

Muhammad Yousuf was the first Pakistani to capture the world title in 1994 when Asghar Valika was heading the PBSA, having revived it from dormancy in 1988.

The camp training will continue until November 2. The players will be flying out for Turkey the following day. The World Snooker Championship for Men will be played in the Turkish city of Antalya from November 4 to 12.