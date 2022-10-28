OGDCL discovers oil reserves in Punjab

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Thursday announced discovery of oil reserves from its exploratory well, Toot Deep-1 Well, located in Attock district of Punjab with a rate of 882 barrels per day (bpd) and 0.93 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) gas.
In a statement, the company said the latest discovery further extended hydrocarbon play area in the Pothohar basin, adding that it had adopted aggressive exploration strategies resulting in hydrocarbon discoveries.
"This discovery will add to the hydrocarbon reserve base of OGDCL and contribute positively towards oil and natural gas production from indigenous resources of Pakistan,” it stated.
According to the OGDCL stock filing, oil has been discovered at Toot Deep-1 Well at the rate of 882 bpd and 0.93 mmscfd gas at well head flowing pressure of 600 pounds per square inch at 32/64 choke size. The well was spudded-in on December 25, 2020, and drilled down to a total depth of 5,545 meters in Tobra Formation.
