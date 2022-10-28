‘Justice delayed is justice denied’. In 2012, 20-year-old Shahzeb Khan was brutally murdered by Shahrukh Jatoi and his friends in Karachi. Recently, the acquittal of Shahrukh Jatoi has raised many questions about the criminal justice system of Pakistan. This shows the growing inequality between the rich and the poor and implies that justice is not the same for both. The rich have multiple ways to get away with murder. The Nazim Jokhio case is a recent example of this.
Contrary to this, poor people, including those who are wrongly accused, spend their entire lives in jails for minor crimes. We need to maintain equality in our society.
Engr Waqar Badar Kandhro
Larkana
