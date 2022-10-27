Lahore, Bahawalpur in hockey final

LAHORE: Lahore division and Bahawalpur cruised into the final of 73rd Punjab Games Women Hockey event after winning their semifinals at Mini Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.
Lahore division thrashed Rawalpindi by 5-0 in the first semifinal. Bahawalpur outplayed Faisalabad by 3-0. The 3rd/4th position match will be played between Rawalpindi and Faisalabad at the same venue.
In the football event at Punjab Stadium, Multan and Sahiwal divisions reached the finals on Wednesday.
Multan beat Sargodha 3-0 in the first semi-final whereas Sahiwal defeated Lahore Division 7-6 on penalty kicks in the second semi-final clash.
In the volleyball event at NPSC Gymnasium Hall, Faisalabad and Sahiwal divisions reached the final. Faisalabad beat Gujranwala 4-1 in the first semi-final. In the second semi-final, Sahiwal defeated Lahore Division 3-0.
Lahore dominated the swimming competitions taking top positions in seven categories at Punjab International Swimming Complex. In the baseball event at PU New Campus ground, Sahiwal defeated Lahore by 16-6 to win the bronze medal.
