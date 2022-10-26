Tumultuous October holds political significance for Pakistan

LAHORE: Former premier Imran Khan has announced yet another march, this time commencing from Lahore’s Liberty Chowk to Islamabad on October 28, fifth such activity in the capital during 2022.

Imran’s government had seen three significant rallies, led by PPP, PMLN and JUIF, to the federal capital. Ousted on April 10 this year, Imran himself had planned a similar movement on May 25 against his successor and incumbent Premier Shehbaz Sharif to the capital, whereby demanding dissolution of the assemblies and seeking a date for fresh elections. However, strict action by the police against the protesters had foiled Imran’s bid and he could not gather enough people to create any trouble for the rulers.

Interestingly, the late Qazi Hussain Ahmed, Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami, had also undertaken a rather successful long march in October.

Earlier, in October 2021, the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) supporters had reportedly caused a lot of mayhem and violence in the small towns located along the Grand Trunk Road on their way to Islamabad.

During Benazir Bhutto’s second term, on October 27, 1996, protests spearheaded by the Jamaat-e-Islami and other political entities had reaped their desired objective of toppling a sitting government in the quickest time. Just a week later, on November 4, 1996, Benazir’s government was dismissed by then president Farooq Leghari on charges of corruption.

Imran Khan and Maryam Nawaz Sharif celebrate their birthdays during October. Other Pakistani politicians born in October include Liaquat Ali Khan and Abdul Aleem Khan. Besides, the month of October continues to hold a special historic and political significance for Pakistan as the month saw the imposition of the first-ever martial law, the dissolution of country’s first constitutional assembly and various ballot exercises.

The month of October also holds significance for PTI. Imran’s historical rally at Minar-e-Pakistan, Lahore, was also held on October 30, 2011, that had helped his political entity Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to rejuvenate. Imran never looked back since then and finally got hold of the throne after a long political struggle in 2018.

On October 30, 2019, Maulana Fazlur Rehman had arrived in Lahore to attend his long march against Imran Khan’s government. The noted cleric had also addressed a large public gathering at Lahore’s Minar-e-Pakistan before proceeding to Islamabad.

On October 16, 1951, the first Pakistani premier Liaquat Ali Khan was assassinated. Indian troops landed in Kashmir on October 27, 1947 as the Maharaja of the state had declared accession with India.

On October 7, 1954, Foreign Minister Ch Zafarullah Khan became member of the International Court of Justice at The Hague. On October 24, Governor General Ghulam Muhammad had dissolved the country’s first constitutional assembly.

On October 1, 1956, an electorate bill was introduced in the National Assembly providing for joint electorate in East and West Pakistan. On October 7, 1958, President Iskander Mirza had declared martial law in Pakistan. On October 24, General Ayub was sworn in as President by Iskander Mirza. Just three days later, on October 27, Ayub had forced Iskander Mirza to step down, becoming the country’s president himself. On October 26, 1959, Ayub Khan introduced the concept of basic democracies and the next day he became a field marshal.

On October 16, 1979, military ruler Gen Zia had put off polls indefinitely, political parties were dissolved and press censorship imposed.

On October 6, 1988, eight political parties had formed the Islami Jamhoori Ittehad (IJI).

On October 24, 1990, general elections were held. While IJI bagged 106 seats, the Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDA), of which the PPP was the main component, could win only 45 National Assembly seats. Nawaz Sharif became the 12th prime minister of Pakistan on November 1, 1990, succeeding Benazir Bhutto.

On October 6, 1993, yet another electoral exercise was held in the country. Benazir-led PPP won 86 seats, the runners-up PMLN could secure only 72 seats. On October 19 of the same year, Benazir Bhutto was elected prime minister for the second time.

On October 12, 1999, Musharraf had ousted Nawaz Sharif from power.

It was also in October 2010 that Musharraf had launched his new political party, the All-Pakistan Muslim League at a club in London.

The October 10, 2002 elections had seen Zafarullah Jamali emerging as the country’s premier.

On October 8, 2005, a devastating earthquake (the worst-ever in Pakistan’s history) had jolted Kashmir and NWFP, killing over 80,000 people.

On October 18, 2007, Benazir had returned to Pakistan, after exile of about eight years.