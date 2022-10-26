ECP moves SC against suspension of show cause notice to Imran

Election Commission of Pakistan sign board. —File Photo

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday challenged the Islamabad High Court (IHC) verdict to suspend the show cause notice against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan in the Supreme Court.

The ECP challenged the interim order to suspend the show cause notice issued to Imran in connection with the proceedings of derogatory remarks against the electoral body. In the petition, it has been stated that the ECP is a constitutional body, which has issued notices to Imran and PTI leaders Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry as per the law.

The show cause notices were issued after no satisfactory response from the three persons was received, it said. It was further stated that Section 10 of the Election Act is not conflicting with articles 175 and 204. An attempt was made to reduce the ECP authority by the interim order of the Lahore High Court. The ECP requested in the petition that the LHC interim order of September 21 be annulled.