IMC issues Sustainability Report ‘22

KARACHI: Indus Motor Company Limited (IMC), released its seventh Sustainability Report for FY2021-22 on the theme “A Million Sustainable Promises”.

The report has been prepared in line with the international GRI (Global Reporting Initiative) sustainability reporting standards, elaborating the three aspects of sustainability ie, people, planet and prosperity. It also complies with the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), “Ten Principles”, to which IMC is a signatory and aligned with the Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050.

IMC CEO Ali Asghar Jamali said, “Sustainability is the key to understanding the future.