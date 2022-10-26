Five scholars get PhD degrees

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to five of its scholars. According to details, Muhammad Ali was awarded PhD degree in the subject of Botany after approval of his thesis, “Systematics and Proximate Analyses of Mushrooms of Ayubia National Park, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan”, Zoha Tariq in the subject of Mathematics after approval of her thesis, “Evolution of Self-Gravitating Objects in Modified Gravity”, Khaqan Haider Ghazi in the subject of Punjabi after approval of his thesis “(SHAHMUKHI) Scripts of Shah Hussain’s Verse: A Comparative Review”, Nosheen Ramzan in the subject of Applied Psychology after approval of her thesis, “Father Involvement, Family Environment, Interparental Conflicts and Psychological Adjustment in Adolescents” and Hamid Ali in the subject of Sociology after approval of his thesis “Supernatural Beliefs and Practices among Agriculturalists of Punjab in Crop Growing and Livestock Activities: Analytical Study”.