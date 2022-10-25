Body formed to conduct hockey events

ISLAMABAD: A five-member committee has been formed under Olympian Khwaja Junaid to conduct hockey events under the banner of Talent Hunt Youth Sports League.

The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs has constituted a five-member committee for the purpose. The committee members include Rehan Butt, Zeeshan Ashraf, Ajmal Khan Lodhi and Kamran Ashraf. The Committee has been authorised to conduct hockey events throughout the country and to select players for future national and international events.