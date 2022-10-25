LHC stops hearing on Imran, Fawad’s pleas against ECP

RAWALPINDI: A larger bench of the Lahore High Court (Rawalpindi bench) has stopped hearing the applications filed by PTI Chief Imran Khan and Ch Fawad Hussain against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) till the final order of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. The court has adjourned the hearing in the case for an indefinite period.

LHC Chief Justice Ameer Ahmed Bhatti had constituted the larger bench to hear the constitutional petitions of Imran and Fawad against the contempt notices issued to them by the ECP. The ECP had also filed an application with the Supreme Court of Pakistan in this regard. The three-member larger bench comprising Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan, Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf and Justice Jawad-ul-Hasan decided to stop further hearing in this case because the matter is already pending with the apex court. Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Ashtar Ausaf and Faisal Chaudhry, the lawyer of Imran, were present in the court on Monday.