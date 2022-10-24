Minorities enjoy equal rights in Pakistan: CM

LAHORE:A special Diwali ceremony was organised at CM Office in which Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi graced the occasion as a chief guest.

The chief minister jointly cut the cake with the Hindu and other minority communities and felicitated the Hindu Community living in Pakistan. He was presented a gift of Ajrak on behalf of the Hindu and other minority communities. On this occasion, the chief minister stated, “We fully participate in the festivities of the Hindu community on the eve of Diwali.” He revealed that the minority students were being awarded scholarships from Matric to PhD level in the government educational institutions, adding two percent quota was fixed for the minority communities in the higher educational institutions. He stated that directions were issued to ensure implementation of the 5 percent quota in the employments for the minority communities, adding 50 percent scholarships under the educational scholarship scheme in the central Punjab, 35 percent in the south Punjab and 15 percent in the northern Punjab were being awarded to the minority students. He apprised that scholarships up to Rs50,000 were being awarded to the minority students obtaining 50 percent marks from Matric to higher education level.

The chief minister underscored that participating in one another merriments promotes tolerance and brotherhood and to safeguard the minorities’ rights was the responsibility of the state. He highlighted that all the minorities, including the Hindu community had equal rights, adding that they were being provided equal opportunities to attain education as giving better treatment and respect to the minorities is the essence of the religion of Islam, he added.

Our correspondent from Pakpattan adds: Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi arrived in Pakpattan on a one-day visit. He was received by senior civil and police officials at the helipad in the district complex, after that he visited the shrine of Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Ganj Shakar (RA) where he was received by Sahibzada Diwan Usman Farid Chishti. The CM laid flowers at the shrine, recited Fatiha and prayed for the country and the nation. On arrival, strict security arrangements were made on the long route from the helipad to Dargah Baba Farid. While talking at the shrine, the chief minister said that notice would be taken on the misbehavior of the police with the media persons. He said that the best facilities would be provided to devotees at the shrine and a special fund of Rs200 million would be given to facilitate the devotees. He directed the deputy commissioner to prepare the feasibility of a project for journalist colony.