Shah, Qaisar to feature in Abu Dhabi Grand Slam today

KARACHI: Pakistan's leading judokas Shah Hussain and Qaisar Khan Afridi will on Sunday (today) flex their muscles in the Grand Slam in Abu Dhabi, which is also the qualifying round for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The two-time Tokyo-based Olympian Shah Hussain will meet France's Loris Tassier in his -90 kilogramme first fight. Shah, who has been clubbed in Pool C, seems to have an upper hand over his French opponent in experience. Loris' ranking is 150 while Shah is yet to open his world ranking in his new adopted class to which he switched over following first round exit in the Tokyo Olympics. This is the first time that Shah will feature in -90kg in any International Judo Federation (IJF) event.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Slam is the qualifying round for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Shah has reached Abu Dhabi and is ready to begin his Olympics journey.

“Yes Shah has reached and is fine,” Pakistan squad Iranian coach Sajjad Kazemi told The News from Abu Dhabi.

Both fighters are ready for their event,” Sajjad said.

Meanwhile in the -100kg Qaisar Afridi will lock horns with Uzbekistan's Otabek Turaboev in his first fight.

In both weight categories there are four groups each and the winners of each group in the end will play in the semi-finals. If a fighter loses his first fight and if his opponent progresses to the final then the loser of the first fight will be given repechage and there he will need to win two fights if he is to fight for the bronze medal.

“Shah's draws are not that tough as mostly youngsters are there in his group,” Pakistan Judo Federation's (PJF) vice-president Masood Ahmed told 'The News'.

“Both fighters are good but Qaisar's opponent in his first fight is very tough and our fighter will have to do his best to beat him,” Masood said.

After this event both the fighters will proceed to Australia to feature in the Oceania Open which will be held in Perth from October 29-30. And from there they will move to Baku where they will flex their muscles in the Grand Slam to be held from November 4-6.