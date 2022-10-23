UIT University signs MoU with Chinese institutes to introduce robotics technology

The Usman Institute of Technology (UIT) University signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Zhejiang College of Security Technology (ZJCST), China, and Yalon Intelligent Equipment Group, China, on Friday, for the co-construction of the Yalong Silk Road College of Pakistan.

The purpose of the MoU is to build the Silk Road College Pakistan to introduce new robotics technologies to the youth and update them with the latest trends in the robotics technology. The initiative is to jointly shape a community for vocational education schools and research institutions featuring industry and education integration, school, enterprise cooperation, and multi-dimensional training between the two countries.

This five-year MOU aims at jointly carrying out the curriculum development, teaching management and research activities for cooperative majors such as industrial robots. UIT University Vice Chancellor Dr Johar Ali said the initiative was taken to fill a technological gap. “We signed the MoU so our students can make the nation proud.”