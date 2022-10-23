UIT University signs MoU with Chinese institutes to introduce robotics technology

The Usman Institute of Technology (UIT) University signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Zhejiang College of Security Technology (ZJCST), China, and Yalon Intelligent Equipment Group, China, on Friday, for the co-construction of the Yalong Silk Road College of Pakistan.
The purpose of the MoU is to build the Silk Road College Pakistan to introduce new robotics technologies to the youth and update them with the latest trends in the robotics technology. The initiative is to jointly shape a community for vocational education schools and research institutions featuring industry and education integration, school, enterprise cooperation, and multi-dimensional training between the two countries.
This five-year MOU aims at jointly carrying out the curriculum development, teaching management and research activities for cooperative majors such as industrial robots. UIT University Vice Chancellor Dr Johar Ali said the initiative was taken to fill a technological gap. “We signed the MoU so our students can make the nation proud.”
Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon has decided to move forward, despite limited resources, with his plan to revamp...
Four people lost their lives and two others was wounded in separate mishaps on Saturday.A woman burnt to death after...
A polio vaccination campaign was inaugurated in District Korangi by Waqar Mehdi, special assistant to Sindh’s chief...
Pak Sarzameen Party chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal has said that even after the passage of several months, the Sindh...
At a dialogue hosted by the Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research on the post-flood situation in...
Breast cancer mortality rates in Pakistan are said to be the highest in Asia, and the extent of its prevalence can be...
Comments