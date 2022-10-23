The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Mona Naqsh. Titled ‘Ode to my Father Jamil Naqsh’, the show will run at the gallery until October 26. Contact 021-35831292 for more information.

Unrealized

The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Adeel Uz Zafar. Titled ‘Unrealized’, the show will run at the gallery until October 27. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.

Sound Spirit

The Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP), Karachi, is hosting a fundraiser night of music, rhythm and joy with dazzling performances from the rising stars of our music industry alongside the masters of diverse musical genres. The third episode of ‘Sound Spirit’ will be held at 5pm on October 29 at the ACP’s Amphitheatre. Contact 0300-0802391 for more information.

Karachi Biennale 2022

The third Karachi Biennale featuring 26 projects and 45 artists from 13 countries is being held from October 31 to November 13 at Hamid Market, NJV High School, Jamshed Memorial Hall, NED University (City Campus), Sambara Art Gallery, VM Art Gallery, IBA (City Campus), IVS Gallery and Alliance Francaise. Call 021-35157566 for more information.

Why do artists do strange things

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Asad Kamran, Aleena Sharif, Ammara Jabbar, Faizan Riedinger, Haya Zaidi, Jaffer Hasan, Laila Pathan, Maryam Arslan, Numair Abbasi, Rabia Ali and Shanzay Sabzwari. Titled ‘Why do artists do strange things’, the show will run at the gallery from October 25 to November 3. Contact 0303-2239038 for more information.

Bazm-e-Sur

The Indus Valley School of Art & Architecture is hosting a concert to raise funds for flood relief in Sindh and Balochistan. Titled ‘Bazm-e-Sur: A Celebration of Timeless Tunes’, the event will be held at 7:30pm on October 29. Contact 021-111-111-487 for more information.

An Evening Soirée

ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Adeen Habib and Zara Maryam Khan. Titled ‘An Evening Soirée’, the show will run at the gallery from October 27 to November 5. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.

The Virtuous Burglar

The Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP), Karachi, is hosting a play by Dario Fo in which a burglar discovered by the flat’s owner is forced to pretend the owner’s mistress is his wife when the owner’s wife arrives home, but to add to this confusion, the burglar’s own wife then arrives on the scene. ‘The Virtuous Burglar’ will be performed at 7:30pm from November 11 to November 13 at the ACP’s Auditorium II. Contact 0300-0802397 for more information.

The Pakistan Saga II

The ArtCiti gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Sabiha Nasr-ud-Deen. Titled ‘The Pakistan Saga II’, the show will run at the gallery until October 24. Contact 0336-2700975 for more information.

Sweet Dreams

The AAN Art Space & Museum is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Sarah Kazmi. Titled ‘Sweet Dreams’, the show will run at the gallery until December 16. Contact 0300-3618501 for more information.