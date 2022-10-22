PTI workers protest against ECP’s verdict in Sukkur

SUKKUR: Following the disqualification of former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan, the party workers on Friday took to the streets in various cities of Sindh, including Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Jacobabad and Hyderabad to record their protest against the verdict issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The PTI activists staged a protest demonstration in different cities, while party’s local leaders Syed Shakir Shah, Syed Sabit Ali Shah and others addressed rallies in district Khairpur, saying that the ECP’s verdict was purely politically-motivated.

They said PTI Chairman Imran Khan made record by winning six seats during the recent by-elections, adding that the people of Pakistan supported Imran’s demand for fresh elections. They further said the people have rejected the PDM politics and they were in a shock after seeing rising popularity of Imran Khan. “ECP’s verdict was against the nation not Imran Khan,” they added.