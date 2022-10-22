People give mixed reaction to ECP’s decision

LAHORE:While the news regarding disqualification of former prime minister Imran Khan in Toshakhana reference prompted strong reaction from the leaders and workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the general public expressed mixed reaction to the verdict of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Similarly, two different hashtags one in favour of the PTI chief and another against him remained among the top trends on social media platform Twitter. Nonetheless, there were some individuals who kept themselves totally alienated from the debate on the pretext that real issues of common people were inflation and deteriorating law and order which no one was addressing.

Talking to The News, a citizen Kamran said that anyone involved in corrupt practices should be punished especially those holding public offices so as to really ensure that no one was above the law. “Imran Khan may have very nice philanthropic work to his credit but if he has done something wrong, he should face the consequences,” Kamran added.

Another citizen Ahmed Asad said that the Toshakhana reference was in fact a national embarrassment as the former premier Imran Khan sold many presents he had received from leaders from different countries of the world as he was holding a really important public office.

“This is not about money but about national prestige but the former premier Imran Khan totally ignored this,” commented another individual Riaz while appreciating the ECP verdict. He added former premier Imran Khan’s act of selling precious gifts received from foreign countries in the open market was not less than an embarrassment for the country.

Tanveer Akhtar, another citizen, however, termed the ECP verdict an injustice not just with Imran Khan but with the people of the country saying actually some powers in Pakistan could not tolerate a leader who really enjoyed public mandate and support.

He said those involved in corruption of billions of rupees were set free while a popular leader like Imran Khan was disqualified. Another citizen Javed was equally against the ECP verdict saying this would only lead to more support for one of the greatest politicians of the country, Imran Khan. He said the former premier did not steal anything, rather formally bought those gifts. “How can you disqualify someone from selling his/her own belongings,” he said while adding that the gifts were Imran Khan’s personal belongings once he bought the same after procuring from the state treasury after paying a hefty amount.

Masood, yet another citizen, was very critical of the ECP saying countrywide protests in favour of Imran Khan and against the ECP verdict were proof of the same. He said unlike many others, Imran Khan was not disqualified by the people of Pakistan. “The nation stands behind the skipper,” he added.

Similarly, social media was also abuzz with anti and pro-verdict statements leading to slogans such as Imran Khan is people’s “red line” turning into top trends.