Locals crash out of CAS International Squash

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani players made an unceremonious exit from the $ 30,000 CAS International Squash with the last surviving Farhan Zaman also beaten in the quarter-finals at the Mushaf Ali Mir Complex on Friday.
Egyptian Mohamed ElSherbini prevailed over Farhan Zaman (PAK) 11-7, 11-7, 6-11, 13-11 inside 37 minutes to check into the semi-finals which will now be played among foreign players. Farhan showed some resistance, winning the third match but could not hang on in the fourth which he lost narrowly to concede the match.
World No 27 and favourite for the title Mustafa El Sirty (Egypt) defeated Ibrahim Elkabbani (EGY) 9-11, 11-5, 11-8, 11-5 to make it to the semis where he will meet Hungarian Balazs Farkas.
