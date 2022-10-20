Eagle squad briefed about effective policing

Islamabad : On the directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan and Islamabad capital police is taking all possible measures in order to protect the lives and property of citizens.

On the special orders of DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha on Wednesday, SP Plan and Patrolling Iqbal Khan directed the Eagle Squad of Islamabad capital police to ensure effective policing measures in the city and maintain high vigilance. SP (Rural) Hassan Jahangir and other officers were also present on the occasion.

In a briefing to the personnel of Eagle Squad, he said that strict patrolling measures should be ensured in the city and protected the lives and property of the citizens. He asked to behave politely with citizens and ensure prompt assistance to people in case of any emergency and give a quick response on the call.

He said those involved in effective policing would be awarded while strict action to be taken against those who showed laxity towards their duty.