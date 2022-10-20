Four Pak cueists in World Snooker in Antalya

KARACHI: As many as four Pakistani cueists will be taking part in the IBSF World Snooker Championship (Men) 2022 due to be staged in Antalya, Turkey, next month.

According to the details shared by Jawed Karim, President, Pakistan Billiards & Snooker Association (PBSA), here on Wednesday, Muhammad Sajjad, Ahsan Ramzan, Babar Masih and Haris Tahir, who happen to be the top four ranked cueists of the country, will be proceeding to the World Championship.

The PBSA has arranged training and conditioning camp for the four selected cueists which got underway here at the NBP Sports Complex in Clifton on Wednesday.

Alamgir Anwar Shaikh, Chairman, PBSA, has been appointed the camp commandant and he will be assisted by Naved Kapadia, Tournament Director, PBSA. Both of them were in attendance to supervise the session on the opening day.

The camp training will continue until November 2. The trainees will be flying out for Turkey the following day. The World Snooker Championship for Men will be played there from November 4 to 12.