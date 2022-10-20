Qaisar can pull off solid results in Abu Dhabi: Sajjad

KARACHI: Pakistan's Iranian judo coach Sajjad Kazemi on Wednesday said that the promising fighter Qaisar Khan Afridi can pull off solid results in the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam which will be held from October 21-23.

“Qaisar's confidence level is now much better. He will attack and manage counter-attack as well. He has become smarter,” Sajjad told 'The News' while on way to Islamabad Airport just hours before flying for Abu Dhabi.

Sajjad will be the first of the three-man Pakistan's squad to reach Abu Dhabi. He will be joined there by Qaisar Afridi from Pakistan and two-time Olympian Shah Hussain from Tokyo.

Despite financial issues, a senior official of Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) on Wednesday confirmed to this correspondent, both Qaisar and Shah would feature in all three events of the Olympics Qualifiers being held inside 17 days in Abu Dhabi, Perth and Baku.

“I trained Qaisar when he was facing so many problems. He is now much better than he was in the Commonwealth Games and the Islamic Games,” Sajjad said.

“This time he will go for a few wins. He looks more confident.

“I have advised him to apply positive techniques which will help him gain points,” said the coach.

“If he gets some good draws then I hope he may do something better and will climb up the ladder,” said Sajjad, who will ensure entries for both Shah and Qaisar on Thursday (today).

As per the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam statistics, there are 34 entries in -90kg and 36 entries in -100kg. Qaisar will compete in -100kg.

Shah will flex his muscles in -90kg. The Birmingham Commonwealth Games was his debut event in this weight category.

Sajjad said Abu Dhabi Grand Slam will be more competitive. “It's a special event as being the Olympics qualifiers the world's top fighters will be in action. It will be seen how smart our fighters play in the most competitive environment,” Sajjad said.

He said that he would also get an idea how Shah had shaped himself. “I will know how Shah has prepared for this event. He is an experienced player and knows a lot about such events and hopefully he will also deliver,” Sajjad said.

“You face new fighters in every event and you need to be very smart on the mat,” said Sajjad, who is serving as Pakistan coach for the second time.

Pakistan was expected to be represented by three fighters in the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam but Hamid Ali (+100kg) could not make it due to NOC issue.

He is a regular employee of Navy and there was a need of note verbale which could ensure his visa for the UAE.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shah is a double Olympian and finished fifth in the UAE Grand Slam in 2019.