Sindh govt allocates free land for ITMS in Hyderabad

KARACHI: The Sindh government has allotted 100 acres of free land for the establishment of Institute for Technology and Management Sciences (ITMS) in Hyderabad.

The land has been provided in village Ganjo Takkar, Taluka Latifabad, District Hyderabad No1, for which Secretary Land Utilization Danish Saeed has also written a letter to deputy commissioner, Hyderabad, who approved the proposal. The letter states that the land reserved in favour of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Government of Pakistan, will be used for a public education institute.

It should be noted that the Institute for Technology and Management Sciences will be a federal accrediting institute under the Federal Higher Education Commission. This new institute will be the second accreditation institution in Hyderabad.

Earlier, the provincial government had awarded the status of a university to the Government College, Hyderabad, Kalimuri, where Dr Tayyaba Zarif was appointed as the first permanent vice-chancellor. Earlier, Sindh Chief Secretary Dr Sohail Rajput held several meetings with Regional Director HEC Javed Memon and officials to get this institute approved.