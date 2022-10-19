‘Azadi March’: SC to hear govt’s contempt plea against Imran

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday approved the federal government’s contempt of court petition against the PTI chief after he announced his long march to the capital.

A five-member larger bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Banidal, will hear the case on Thursday. Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, and Justice Sayyed Mazhar Ali Akbar Naqvi will be part of the bench.

The federal government last Thursday filed a contempt of court plea against the PTI chairman in the Supreme Court over his long march call to Islamabad. In its petition, the federal government told the apex court that the PTI chief is making announcements of marching towards Islamabad, which was a violation of a court order. “Imran Khan is making announcements to attack Islamabad,” says the plea. It urged the Supreme Court to direct the PTI chief to ensure the implementation of its orders related to protests and sit-ins. The petition has been filed by the interior ministry on behalf of the federal government.