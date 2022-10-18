PHF’s panel unhappy with PSB’s change of heart

ISLAMABAD: A member of the high-profile committee formed recently by the Patron in Chief to decide on the future working of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is unhappy on the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) letter of recommendation to issue NOC to the de-affiliated federation to compete in the 29th Azlan Shah Hockey to be played from Nov 1 to 10.

Contrary to a letter issued by the PSB almost two weeks back, asking the PHF not to move ahead with the participation in the Azlan Shah Hockey as the Board was in no mood to issue NOC, the PSB has a written a letter to the Section Officer IPC on October 14 (the copy of which is with The News), saying that, “PHF has informed that they have received an invitation for participation of Pakistan hockey team in 29th Sultan Azalan Shah Cup Hockey Tournament from 1 to 10th November, 2022 at Malaysia. “ The Computer clearance proforma, surety bond on stamp paper of team members, departmental NOCs if any, undertaking by the President/Vice President and Secretary of the Federation on letter head pad in respect of team members are not submitted by the PHF and will be submitted later on, after receipt from the federation.”

The letter written by Mian Syed Wahid, Director Federations, requested the Ministry of IPC to process the case for arranging Government NOC in the subject event. This is issued with the approval of DG, PSB.”

However, the letter that was the second written by the PSB in two weeks was not welcomed by the IPC Ministry. When 'The News' contacted the PSB DG Col (rtd) Asif Zaman, he said that the final decision rests with the Ministry of IPC as to whether to issue the NOC to the disaffiliated PHF or not. My contention was not to deprive players from competing in the invitational event. However, it is up to the Ministry to take the final decision,” Zaman, said.