Siraj condemns Biden’s statement on Pakistan nukes

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Siraj-ul-Haq has emphasised that only a nuclear Pakistan guarantees country's freedom and security. US president’s declaring Pakistan's nuclear programme unsafe is condemnable. He demanded the government announce expulsion of the American ambassador until America apologises for such remarks.

Talking to media here Sunday, Siraj-ul-Haq said the rulers lack courage to properly respond the US President over his uncalled for remark against country’s nuclear programme since the ruling parties were always keen to show allegiance to Washington rather than serving the masses and national interests.

He hoped that the government would realise the sensitivity of the matter and representing the nation’s sentiment by giving befitting response to the US by declaring it was not Pakistan but the US which posed real threat to world peace and humanity.

He said that the people of Pakistan believed in bowing before Almighty Allah only. Our country and people are not free but the real freedom is only in enforcing the Islamic system. Jamaat-e-Islami is now the only option that can make the country happy and developed.

The result of the present and past rulers’ incompetence is the IMF slavery of the 22 million Pakistanis who are forced to live in worries and despair, he said, adding the JI was gathering youngsters from all over the country on October 30 at the Greater Iqbal Park to give them a plan of action for the future, and bring an Islamic revolution by organising them. He said that the rule of individuals and families was established in the country, not the constitution and law.

Mafias, landlords and tyrants have held the nation hostage. Intelligent young people are either fleeing the country or suffering from depression and becoming drug addicts. Education is expensive and healthy activities are unavailable, he added.