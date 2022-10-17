Empty rhetoric

Imran Khan’s narratives of ‘real independence’ and ‘establishing a Madina-like state in Pakistan’ have been cleverly crafted to touch the sentiments of the people of Pakistan who have been waiting for a messiah for a long time for the much-needed positive change.

However, such empty slogans may not materialize without ensuring economic uplift and good foreign relations. The PTI faltered badly on these counts during its tenure.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad