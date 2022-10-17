Horror in Multan

The heart-wrenching video and photos of rotten bodies on the rooftop of Nishtar Hospital Multan has shocked every person.

This sort of behaviour was not expected from a hospital. The authorities must find out why the bodies were left on the rooftop.

Mohsin Mumtaz

Lahore

*****

The news of unclaimed bodies on the roof of Nishtar Hospital Multan was quite disturbing. Hospitals are supposed to maintain decorum, and they should not be involved in such activities.

The way the bodies were treated was disrespectful. It is hoped that the authorities will take action against the people responsible for such negligence.

Sumaira Iqbal

Karachi