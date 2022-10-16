Govt asks SC to fix plea against PTI long march next week

Supreme Court Pakistan building. —File Photo

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Saturday requested the Supreme Court to fix next week its petition seeking an order restraining former prime minister Imran Khan from creating a law and order situation in the name of purported jihad against the government by carrying out a march on Islamabad.

The interior ministry filed a civil miscellaneous application in the apex court, requesting to fix its petition next week.

The ministry had also filed a petition in the apex court a few days back, praying for initiating contempt proceedings under Article 204 of the Constitution against PTI chief Imran Khan for flouting and disregarding the court orders passed on May 25, 2022 in the petition filed by the Islamabad High Court Bar Association.