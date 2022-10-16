Dr Anita Zaidi inducted into US’s National Academy of Medicine

A Pakistani physician and researcher, Dr. Anita Zaidi, has been inducted into the National Academy of Medicine, an august body that represents the pinnacle of the medical profession in the United States and counts among its membership no less than 76 Nobel laureates.

She grew up in Karachi, attending St. Joseph’s Convent School and graduating with an MBBS from Aga Khan University in the inaugural medical college batch (Class of 1988). She went on to train as a pediatrician from Duke University and specialised in infectious diseases from Boston Children’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School. From 2000 to 2014 she was on the faculty of Aga Khan University Hospital, including the last four years as professor and head of the pediatrics department. In 2014 she was recruited to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation where she currently holds the rank of president for gender equality. Dr Zaidi has been recognised by the National Academy of Medicine for “global leadership in pediatric infectious disease research and capacity development for improving newborn and child survival in developing countries.”