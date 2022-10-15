‘People should vote for honest electables’

SUKKUR: Sindh High Court Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh on Friday, while speaking to the lawyers in the circuit bench of Hyderabad, said that the people should vote for honest and efficient electables, so that they could play their crucial role in providing the basic amenities of life to them.

He observed that the heavy downpours as well as bad governance were among the key factors, due to which the entire province was badly affected. “We have to devise policies and plans to avoid such catastrophe in the wake of predictions such as climate-induced disasters,” he remarked.

He observed that had the people elected the honest and efficient representatives during the previous elections, the situation could have been much different when the most parts of Sindh were facing worst conditions due to the devastating floods. “People in democratic societies are given the opportunity after five years to decide about the destiny by choosing the upright people,” he maintained.

He said that the people should be masters of their destiny and asked the educated youth of Sindh to come forward and play their role to serve those who were less privileged.Justice Shaikh also asked the lawyers to play their due role, so that important cases pending before the courts could be disposed of as soon as possible after proper prosecution.

He said that it was a matter of pride that Hyderabad had always produced eminent judges and lawyers and added that he was also among those who had begun his legal career from Hyderabad.